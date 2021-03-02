According to uncorroborated reports, the Kumawood actress has moved out from her East Legon house to a rented property which is situated in Ashaley Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Tracey Boakye known for showing off her goodies did not disappoint to put her new home on display for her social media followers as she shared a video from her hall, capturing her furniture, TV set, air conditioner and more .

She captioned the post below, "Happy New month Guys" and in reply Afia Schwarzenegger dropped a comment to say that "East legon owner😂😂😂😂😂should we tag them??"