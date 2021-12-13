Her words, “The Ghana Film Industry has over the years had affectionate titles bestowed on it by people who love the attributes of the sector and understand the role that a good brand can have on Ghana and indeed the African continent.

“As the Nation of Ghana steps up and out to attract the world to Ghana in its drive to position Ghana as a content and co-production hub, as well as a shooting destination, sentiments from Ghanaians, called for a deliberate brand that speaks to the pathos and ethos of the Ghanaian people,” she said at a ceremony held in Accra. claims to have had a stakeholder meeting with some film industry players. "

However, the news came as a surprise to the likes of Eddie Nartey who described the move as a "shame".

According to the Ghanaian actor, there are more pressing issues in the industry to be addressed rather than rebranding the sector.

“With all the problems we have confronting the movie industry, is changing the name the most important? Posterity won’t forgive us if we sit idle and watch this mistake happen. So Ya all that sat in as committee members didn’t know about black star film festival? What. Shame,” he said.

Black Star Film festival is private franchise owned by Juliet Asante who is now a governing board member of the National Film Authority.

According to Eddie Nartey, investors should be brought in to support local filmmakers and help build the cinemas that will make it more appealing to sell Ghanaian films.

“Bring on investors that will support local filmmakers and help build cinemas so that we will be able to showcase our films to Ghanaians nationwide not only Silverbird. Let’s learn from the Nigerians. Changing its name will not be of benefit to any filmmaker. We can do better,” he said.

“We have real problems. You make a film, do 1-month publicity & you can only screen it at Silverbird Accra.? You have to rent hotels in other regions before you can screen it there. In fact, you have to do whole new publicity for that,” Eddie Nartey lamented.