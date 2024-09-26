V8 involved in Kinaata accident belongs to Elembele MP – Late Lawrence Sey's uncle

The uncle recounted that the driver of the vehicle was the MP’s chauffeur and that the car involved in the incident also belonged to the politician.

Earlier, Kofi Kinaata stated that the vehicle was not his and was only sent to pick him up for the event.

According to reports, the vehicle was intended to transport Kinaata and his entourage from Takoradi to Nkroful for the ‘Nkrumahfest’.

The deceased’s uncle suggested that Kofi Kinaata is trying to shield the MP and protect his image at the expense of their son (Lawrence).

“The driver involved in the accident is Armah Buah’s driver and the vehicle as well. They said he is supposed to take care of all the expenses and not Kinaata, so we shouldn’t escalate the news.

“I’m disappointed he claimed the motorbike rammed into the vehicle when it was he who overtook. I would’ve recorded a voice note and sent it out for people to know what really happened. I can’t operate my phone properly, so I wasn’t able to do that,” the uncle said in an exclusive interview with Gossips 24.

Lawrence Sey, Motorcyclist Involved in Kofi Kinaata’s Accident, Reported Dead

Lawrence Sey, the young motor rider involved in the accident with Kofi Kinaata, has been reported dead.

His family, enraged by the incident, is currently seeking justice, as they believe the vehicle Kofi Kinaata was travelling in caused the accident.

Eyewitness accounts and statements from the deceased’s family indicated that the driver of Kofi Kinaata's Land Cruiser V8 Prado veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the motorcycle.

Reports suggested that in an attempt to overtake, the vehicle struck the motorcycle and dragged the rider into a nearby pit by a container.

Lawrence Sey was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while his passenger, Andrews Ansah, a senior high school student, sustained serious injuries, including two broken legs.

Background

Kofi Kinaata was en route to an event in Nkroful, Western Region, when the Land Cruiser V8 collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

The accident occurred on Sunday, 22 September 2024, in Aboadze, Western Region.

