This has been confirmed by Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and PRO at Charterhouse, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he disclosed that the board has internally agreed to lift the ban.

“It was in principle decided that the ban should be lifted,” he said and added that Charterhouse will issue an official statement after the organisers meet with both artistes and their management teams to resolve their outstanding issues.

Robert Klah

“There is a reason why this altercation happened and you want to be sure that they don’t resurface. You want to have that kind of conversation to understand and agree on how things should move,” he told the host Andy Dosty.

This comes ahead of the next VGMAs scheduled to happen this year with entries open by the organizers to receive nominations until a deadline set on 15th February.

As to whether both dancehall acts can be part of the year's awards scheme, Mr Klah stated that if the official announcement to lift the ban is made before the close of submissions for nominations, the artistes can submit their works for nomination.

He also noted musicians who have collaborated with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in the year under review can as well submit their works for nominations to be part of the 2021 edition.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were indefinitely banned from the VGMAs over their misconduct at the 20th anniversary of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which happened in 2019.