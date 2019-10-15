In a new episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ which went viral on social media, the celebrity couple were seen arguing about Kim’s hotness in her photos.

The encounter happened in May this year when Kim and Kanye were expecting the arrival of their fourth child via a surrogate.

It was the eve of the 2019 Met Gala and Kanye was giving Kim his opinion about the figure-hugging Thierry Mugler corset dress she planned to wear to the event the following day.

Kanye told Kim that showing her body off was affecting his soul and his spirit as a married man and father.

"The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that,” Kanye said.

“And I didn't realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?” he added.

But Kim, who had been planning her custom Met Gala look for months, refused to listen, instead, she clapped back at Kanye. She told him: "You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me wearing a tight dress."

Kanye quickly responded: "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

The heated argument didn’t end there. Kim replied: "You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff. And just because you're on a journey, and you're on your transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you."

Kanye immediately stormed out of the room.

Watch the conversation below.