ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We can avoid hardship if we rise above political colors' – Rocky Dawuni to Ghanaians

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian international Reggae and Highlife artist, Rocky Dawuni, has called on Ghanaians to rise above political affiliations when seeking solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni

He emphasized that the economic hardships and obstacles cannot be resolved solely through political parties, but rather through a collaborative effort involving citizens and the government.

Recommended articles

According to Rocky, he does not align with any particular political party in Ghana. Instead, he expressed deep concern for the multitude of issues causing hardship among the people.

During an interview, Rocky Dawuni described the nation’s current state as dire, with its leaders struggling to offer effective solutions to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“I’m for Ghana and not for any political party or ideology. I think that right now the country is at a crossroads. The country feels almost rather less, like a ship that is really sailing in the biggest storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we don’t have competent captains at the helm to give us a direction as to where we’re going. So what we need is for our leader to come and speak to the people about the concerns that they have. Many people are going through problems,” he said.

Rocky Dawuni emphasized that the nation’s leaders need to address the concerns of the people and communicate effectively, especially considering the hardships faced by many.

“People can’t feed their families. People can’t make ends meet because most people lost their jobs during the lockdown and all of that. And the informal sector, which is 70% of our economy, was all eroded without us having a master plan as to how to regain ourselves and restart our economy.

“So we need leadership and answers for that. And it’s not going to come by saying that, NDC or NPP is going to solve that.

Ghanaians need to rise above political colors because they are not going to solve their problems,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded by urging Ghanaians to transcend political affiliations and work together towards solutions, as he believes that the country's challenges cannot be resolved by simply aligning with a particular political party.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asantewaa and husband

Asantewaa reacts to getting sacked out of her husband's home, divorce rumours

Patricia poku

Patricia Poku Amankwah: 'I am not the richest woman in Ghana'

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations

Aba Dope

'I looked ugly and like a transgender’ – Aba Dope speaks about why she bleached her skin