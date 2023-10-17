'We can avoid hardship if we rise above political colors' – Rocky Dawuni to Ghanaians

According to Rocky, he does not align with any particular political party in Ghana. Instead, he expressed deep concern for the multitude of issues causing hardship among the people.

During an interview, Rocky Dawuni described the nation’s current state as dire, with its leaders struggling to offer effective solutions to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“I’m for Ghana and not for any political party or ideology. I think that right now the country is at a crossroads. The country feels almost rather less, like a ship that is really sailing in the biggest storm.

“But we don’t have competent captains at the helm to give us a direction as to where we’re going. So what we need is for our leader to come and speak to the people about the concerns that they have. Many people are going through problems,” he said.

Rocky Dawuni emphasized that the nation’s leaders need to address the concerns of the people and communicate effectively, especially considering the hardships faced by many.

“People can’t feed their families. People can’t make ends meet because most people lost their jobs during the lockdown and all of that. And the informal sector, which is 70% of our economy, was all eroded without us having a master plan as to how to regain ourselves and restart our economy.

“So we need leadership and answers for that. And it’s not going to come by saying that, NDC or NPP is going to solve that.

Ghanaians need to rise above political colors because they are not going to solve their problems,” he said.

