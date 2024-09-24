ADVERTISEMENT
Why two Ghanaian media personalities run to Manhyia Palace to beg Otumfuo

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian media personalities, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to apologise to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Why Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci Apologised to Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace
Why Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci Apologised to Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace

The duo's visit was prompted by recent comments that allegedly disrespected the king of the Ashanti Kingdom.

It will be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, Afia Pokua, a presenter with Accra-based Agoo TV, while discussing trending issues on Onua TV's 'Biribi Gyegye Wo' show, reportedly took a swipe at the Otumfuo. Afia Pokua was alleged to have questioned the Otumfuo's silence on verbal attacks by some indigenes of Asanteman against the Dormanhene and his people.

These remarks sparked a wild backlash and anger among many, especially Asantes, who "took Afia and Mona Gucci to the cleaners".

Mona Gucci, the host of the *Biribi Gyegye Wo* show, was berated for allegedly urging Afia Pokua on while she passed those comments against the Otumfuo.

The visit to the Manhyia Palace

Following the social media backlash, the two media personalities were summoned to the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Ashanti Kingdom, to apologise.

In a post sighted online on @eddie_wrt's X page, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, led by the management of Onua TV, visited the Manhyia Palace to beg for forgiveness.

Both Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua, as seen in the video, bowed to their knees while responding to questions posed by the traditional authority at the palace.

Prior to being summoned by the Manhyia Palace, the two ladies had already rendered an unqualified apology to the Asantehene and the Asante people for their unfortunate comments.

During Afia Pokua's apology at the Manhyia Palace, it was revealed by the presiding chief that Afia Pokua's true ethnicity is Frafra and Krobo, contrary to her earlier claims of being from Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

According to the chief, Afia Pokua's alleged father told him that her biological father hails from the Upper East Region, while her mother is a Krobo.

This revelation shocked Afia Pokua, who appeared to be hearing the information for the first time in her life.

