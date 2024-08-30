'Yes, Dr. Likee is my biological brother' - Broda Sammy reveals

This is because, while they have the same father, they have different mothers. The revelation was made by Broda Sammy during an interview on Okay 101.7 FM with Abeiku Santana.

"We are from one father but different mothers. I took my mother's face, and he took our father's face", Broda Sammy explained.

Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, previously revealed in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso that he has a brother in the entertainment industry.

According to the actor, the brother he was referring to is gospel musician Brother Sammy.

"I had a young sister before an even younger brother. At the time, my father’s son was Brother Sammy," he told host Deloris Frimpong Manso. He further added, "Brother Sammy is my half-brother from my father’s side."

For the first time, the skit creator shared details about his family and upbringing in Tafo Zongo, a town in Kumasi. He revealed that he had kept his family a secret for a reason and was now comfortable discussing them publicly.

"I’ve kept it a secret. This is the first time I’m unveiling it to the public," he added.