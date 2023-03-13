You are all goats, Efia Odo tells fans naming her King Nasir's new challenger

Shugatiti claimed she’s never orgasmed in her life and King Nasir offered to help her, even plan a trip to Ghana for their ‘match.’

However, things appeared to have unravelled after Shugatiti posted a video asking the public to choose between Gambo and Nasir as her partners and the American completely embarrassed her.

“…He (Gambo) can have you… I don’t wanna date you. The only reason I’m entertaining this is to prove I can make you org*sm since you publicly claimed you’ve never had one in your entire life,” he said.

With King Nasir's match for Shugatiti appearing frayed, Ghanaians have offered a new replacement for him which happens to be Efia Odo.

This happened after Nasir wrote on Twitter: “I need a new opponent from Ghana. Which woman would you pick to challenge me?”

A significant number of fans chose Efia Odo, who wasn’t too pleased.

“You people tagging me in this post are all aponkyes,” she fired!

King Nasir and Shugatiti have been trending on social media after King Nasir opted to satisfy Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti after her public expression of no man making her reach orgasm.