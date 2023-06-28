You can't rubbish my pain with rap and insults – Yvonne Nelson Claps Back at Sarkodie

Sarkodie's track, "Try Me," was an apparent response to Yvonne Nelson, where he referred to her as a "Street Girl". The opening lines of his song went, "I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you, baby, you are brave, but you can't pick and choose what to say, please behave. Nobody sent you, so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every ngga that you fcked."

Yvonne Nelson, however, dismissed Sarkodie's attempts to discredit her with insults, firmly asserting that his rap cannot change the truth. In a tweet, she expressed, "Insults won't work, Michael. Respect womanhood. I'm happy the world gets to see how you are handling this and the real you. Young women can learn from this. You may receive applause for your rap, but it still doesn't change the TRUTH."

"In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant, how you couldn't wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to diminish the pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters; let's see what life throws at them. #triedyou " she added.

Yvonne Nelson also addressed one specific claim made by Sarkodie in his song, where he suggests that she sought an abortion to complete her education.

“yes I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school,” Sarkodi in hs rap.

But Yvonne Nelson has vehemently denied this, stating that in 2010, when she became pregnant, she had already completed her university studies.

She also shared, “And would you have readily agreed for me to keep a pregnancy when you were in a serious relationship with another lady who would become your wife? Your street line is played out.. #thetruthsetsyoufree #theyouthislearning”