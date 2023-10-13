ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Dad, I'm still waiting for your call' - Yvonne Nelson sends message to her ‘missing’ dad

Dorcas Agambila

Famous Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a post which shows that she is still searching for her father or looking forward to hearing from him.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne's mother, who is an essential source in this matter, has constantly refused to share the name of the person with whom she had intercourse to give birth to the actress.

Recommended articles

After DNA tests revealed that her mother's choice of names for her father, Mr Nelson and Mr Ala Adjetey, were incorrect, the actress set out to look for her birth father.

In a simple post on X, formally Twitter, Yvonne Nelson said she was hoping to hear from her biological father.

“Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Nelson‘s revelations in her memoir, titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in Ghana and beyond when the book was released on June 19, 2023.

In her memoir, Yvonne Nelson disclosed her quest to discover her real father’s identity. This journey involved conducting a series of DNA tests because the man whose surname she bears, Mr. Okoe Nelson, was not her biological father.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TikTok star Official Starter

Official Starter treats viral market women to an unforgettable safari experience

Asantewaa and husband

Asantewaa reacts to getting sacked out of her husband's home, divorce rumours

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale

‘Blatant lies!' – Kwasi Aboagye replies Shatta Wale over £80,000 performance fee claim