'Dad, I'm still waiting for your call' - Yvonne Nelson sends message to her ‘missing’ dad

After DNA tests revealed that her mother's choice of names for her father, Mr Nelson and Mr Ala Adjetey, were incorrect, the actress set out to look for her birth father.

In a simple post on X, formally Twitter, Yvonne Nelson said she was hoping to hear from her biological father.

“Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Nelson‘s revelations in her memoir, titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in Ghana and beyond when the book was released on June 19, 2023.