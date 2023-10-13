Yvonne's mother, who is an essential source in this matter, has constantly refused to share the name of the person with whom she had intercourse to give birth to the actress.
'Dad, I'm still waiting for your call' - Yvonne Nelson sends message to her ‘missing’ dad
Famous Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a post which shows that she is still searching for her father or looking forward to hearing from him.
After DNA tests revealed that her mother's choice of names for her father, Mr Nelson and Mr Ala Adjetey, were incorrect, the actress set out to look for her birth father.
In a simple post on X, formally Twitter, Yvonne Nelson said she was hoping to hear from her biological father.
“Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call,” she said.
Yvonne Nelson‘s revelations in her memoir, titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in Ghana and beyond when the book was released on June 19, 2023.
In her memoir, Yvonne Nelson disclosed her quest to discover her real father’s identity. This journey involved conducting a series of DNA tests because the man whose surname she bears, Mr. Okoe Nelson, was not her biological father.
