Yvonne Nelson's abortion claims boost Sarkodie's Columbus concert ticket sales

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie is set to ignite the stage in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at The Forum, located at 144 N Wall Street.

Excitement is brewing as Ghanaians and Africans in the diaspora eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness the legendary King Sark's electrifying live performance.

During an interview promoting the highly anticipated show, AK24 Entertainment CEO, Big Sam, shed light on the meticulous process of selecting artists to headline events abroad. With Sarkodie's extensive and impressive musical repertoire, it was a no-brainer decision to have him as the star attraction.

AK24 Entertainment CEO Big Sam sharing insights on how artists are selected to headline events abroad during an interview to promote the show confidently said :

“It wasn’t a hard decision to put Sarkodie on our show due to his huge catalogue,”

The ongoing conversations surrounding Yvonne Nelson and the “Adonai” rapper, have significantly contributed to a surge in ticket sales for the show, according to the CEO of AK24 Entertainment.

The CEO of AK24 Entertainment revealed that the controversy has only heightened the anticipation among fans, driving them to secure their spots for what promises to be an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

Renowned for their ability to produce extraordinary and memorable events in Columbus, AK24 Entertainment, under the visionary leadership of Big Sam, is poised to deliver another epic show with "Sarkodie Live In Columbus Ohio." Their commitment to providing exceptional experiences to the Ghanaian diaspora remains unwavering.

As ticket sales continue to soar, the stage is set for a night of unparalleled music and entertainment. Sarkodie's performance is expected to captivate and leave a lasting impression on music enthusiasts, cementing his status as an icon in the industry.

