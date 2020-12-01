The member of parliament for the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency who toured the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency with the President, said: "parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular".

The Foreign Affairs Minister whilst campaigning against the Ghanaian actor also emphasized that "it is a serious place; I will tell him; the laws of the country are enacted in parliament".

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

She continued that "your President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you.

The Minister's comment has since stirred reactions in the Creative Arts Industry, as players mark her words as derogatory. Zapp Mallet whilst sharing his thoughts on the comments expressed shock and lambasted her.

"When I heard it I felt like some spit had been thrown on you. I really admire that woman because I have lived in Anyaa before so for that to have come from her I was very shocked because how could she have acted such a thing," he said.

Ace sound engineer, Zapp Mallet

The highly respected Ghanaian sound engineer lamented that "actors are also citizens and they can also serve in whatever capacity they are, you can't just open your mouth and say actors are not serious......in America one of the best American President to have served in recent times was an actor, Ronald Reagan and he served for eight years and he was so good ".

Speaking to those defending the Minister, Zapp said " I am surprised people are supporting her on that statement... it's unfortunate," adding that " it will be appropriate for her to apologize and she being honourable I think that will be the most honourable thing she could do. To spit an Actor is spitting the whole creative industry because we are all involved ".

Zapp Mallet spoke to Hot FM in the video below.