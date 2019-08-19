Speaking at a press conference to address his clients and followers about his ordeal, the businessman spoke about his creative arts company, Zylofon Media.

According to him, his outfit is more than a media house and has no competitors in Ghana. He emphasized that Zylofon Media Media’s competitors are rather far away in Silicon Valley, California.

READ ALSO: Here is a rare video of how Becca's husband proposed to her

Nam1 added that his creative arts company has been built on innovation just like Menzgold, employing Technology to develop breakthrough in arts, traditional and digital media products.

Read more form the posts below and share your thoughts with us.