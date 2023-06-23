'Fashion shows sell more women than they sell clothes' - Van Calebs laments

Van Calebs holds a very strong opinion that when it comes to fashion shows, it's the models with the most sexual appeal that makes it to the runway. He says, fashion show organizers have lost their focus from clothing and are now supplying a more ready and far more paying market.

"Now, it's no more about the clothes but about the one wearing them... I mean this in a negative way. During the show, rich guys, who are usually the friends of the organizers, attend and look at the beautiful models on the runway. After the show, they ask the organizers for the numbers of some of the ladies; and even some of the male models too.

"Then, they meet up and offer them some money or opportunities in exchange for a sexual relationship with them. So, these rich guys also sponsor the fashion shows with money and so, this is in a way their benefit because, most fashion shows don't make money through either ticket sales or even designer participation fees; it's just a pathetic situation", he explained.

Emphasizing the desperate situation many fashion shows in Ghana are in, Van Calebs added that almost all the very popular fashion shows in Ghana underpay models who are used on their runways.

"In Ghana today, almost all of these fashion shows will use a model for 3 or more days of fashion shows and pay them Ghc400 to Ghc500. And yes, they don't have cash sponsors and they don't sell enough tickets, so where does the money come from?", he said.

Finally, Van Calebs said the Fashion Designers who are the spine of the fashion industry, are also in distress.

"In Ghana, many fashion designers are like social media bloggers. They are seasonal and then they fade out never to be remembered again. Just look at our most celebrated fashion icon, the late Kofi Ansah. His 'Art Dress' company and collections are now in some garage instead of a fashion studio or a boutique. Also, Joyce Ababio who was once a vibrant fashion designer is now focused on running her fashion school ...

"I guess that one pays far more than her being a fashion designer. I can go on and on because there are many fashion designers on Instagram doing a lot of photoshoots but, how many are selling and have records to show it?", he said.

