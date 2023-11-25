ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Ghana's 3D animated film‘Asantewaa’ wins Africa Narrative Change award at AFRIFF

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's 3D animated film, 'Asantewaa,' has clinched the Africa Narrative Change Award at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.

ASANTEWAA
ASANTEWAA

Jesse Sunkwa-Mills, the Creative Director at Mills Media Limited, accepted the award, recognizing his impactful efforts in challenging stereotypical narratives about Africa through compelling storytelling.

Recommended articles

ASANTEWAA
ASANTEWAA Pulse Ghana

The Africa Narrative-Change Award, a collaboration between Africa No Filter and AFRIFF, seeks to reshape perceptions of Africa by showcasing its dynamism, introduced this year, the award includes a $5,000 cash prize for 'Asantewaa,' a film that recounts the Asante Kingdom's resistance against British colonial powers, led by the iconic Nana Yaa Asantewaa I, Queen Mother of Ejisu.

The film's success is attributed not only to its powerful narrative but also to the exceptional talents involved, Ghanaian television star Nana Ama McBrown lends her voice to the lead character, Yaa Asantewaa, while rapper and songwriter Eno Barony contributed an electrifying soundtrack that complements the vivid 3D animation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse Sunkwa-Mills' dedication to breaking harmful stereotypes has been recognized through this award, underscoring his commitment to presenting Africa in a more accurate and positive light.

Asantewaa wins AFRIFF Awards
Asantewaa wins AFRIFF Awards Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Bloom Season Queens

The Bloom Queen: 22-year-old Lady Nyarko crowned Miss Malaika 2023

Angelique Kidjo

Stonebwoy rocks stage with legendary Angelique Kidjo at 40th Anniversary concert