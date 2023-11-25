Ghana's 3D animated film‘Asantewaa’ wins Africa Narrative Change award at AFRIFF

Pulse Ghana

The Africa Narrative-Change Award, a collaboration between Africa No Filter and AFRIFF, seeks to reshape perceptions of Africa by showcasing its dynamism, introduced this year, the award includes a $5,000 cash prize for 'Asantewaa,' a film that recounts the Asante Kingdom's resistance against British colonial powers, led by the iconic Nana Yaa Asantewaa I, Queen Mother of Ejisu.

The film's success is attributed not only to its powerful narrative but also to the exceptional talents involved, Ghanaian television star Nana Ama McBrown lends her voice to the lead character, Yaa Asantewaa, while rapper and songwriter Eno Barony contributed an electrifying soundtrack that complements the vivid 3D animation.

Jesse Sunkwa-Mills' dedication to breaking harmful stereotypes has been recognized through this award, underscoring his commitment to presenting Africa in a more accurate and positive light.