ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

I did no wrong exiting Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music label — Lasmid

Selorm Tali

'Friday Night' hitmaker Lasmid, has said he did no wrong taking a bow from Highly Spiritual Music record label.

Lasmid
Lasmid

He expressed his surprise at comments made by the sound engineer and Highly Spiritual record label boss, Kaywa, about his decision to leave the record label.

Recommended articles

Lasmid speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "I didn’t know leaving Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual will be a disappointment to him. I never knew about that. I believe when you do something wrong, that is when people get hurt or feel disappointed but that is different in my case.

"However, if people believe I have done something wrong, then I will address whatever issues it is at the right time. I’m still cool with Papa and I’m sure about that because we still talk. I was even at his mother’s funeral recently."

Earlier, Kaywa opened up about the emotional impact of his signee Lasmid's decision to leave the record label, revealing that it broke his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that some internal issues fueled the decision, and despite the back-and-forth conversations they had, Lasmid’s mind was made up.

"The conversation with Lasmid has been a back and forth but it was way before VGMA. He started trumpeting ‘I want to go, I want to go’ a long time ago. There is a back story but I wouldn’t wanna make it public," he said.

Kawya, however, assured fans that at the right time, the entire truth would be spilled to bring clarity to the whole messy saga.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over London to Accra miss

'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over Accra to London miss

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra To London G Wagon driver didn't have visa; member explains colleague's absence

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye

Beverly Afaglo Baah

'Actresses who overtook me are desperately looking for husbands' – Beverly Afaglo