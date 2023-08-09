I did no wrong exiting Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music label — Lasmid

Lasmid speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "I didn’t know leaving Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual will be a disappointment to him. I never knew about that. I believe when you do something wrong, that is when people get hurt or feel disappointed but that is different in my case.

"However, if people believe I have done something wrong, then I will address whatever issues it is at the right time. I’m still cool with Papa and I’m sure about that because we still talk. I was even at his mother’s funeral recently."

Earlier, Kaywa opened up about the emotional impact of his signee Lasmid's decision to leave the record label, revealing that it broke his heart.

He stated that some internal issues fueled the decision, and despite the back-and-forth conversations they had, Lasmid’s mind was made up.

"The conversation with Lasmid has been a back and forth but it was way before VGMA. He started trumpeting ‘I want to go, I want to go’ a long time ago. There is a back story but I wouldn’t wanna make it public," he said.