The controversial pugilist said Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto has been mocking him for bleaching.

Bukom Banku, therefore, has vowed to deal with Akrobeto anytime he meets him.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami he indicated that ”Akrobeto is small. When I catch him, he go see. When somebody bleach their self and you talk, when I meet am face to face, he will see that this is a man.”

In one of his criticisms of Bukom Banku, Akrobeto threatened to slap Bukom Banku when next he notices his bleached skin and also advised him against the act.

“Bukom, stop bleaching your skin. Stop it. It is not good. I am ready to slap him if I see him and notice he's still bleaching. It is bad. It will affect you so stop it,” Akrobeto said.

