I'm one of the highest-paid brand influencers in Ghana - Michy

"I attended Wisconsin University and did marketing. I am using that. I am an influencer. I don’t want to brag but I am one of the highest-paid influencers on Instagram. I am not the bragging type and you will never know. But influencing is where I am applying the marketing," she said.

She also revealed her plans to become a politician.

Michy explained that "I have future goals, that's why I'm going to school now. I don't see myself doing music in my 40s or 50s. Hopefully, I can go into politics."

She went on to explain that she believes politics is the best job in Ghana right now. Michy said, "It gives you a certain status in society that opens doors, which might not be open otherwise. So, it's for the status and the chance to help others."