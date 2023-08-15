Talking about her future dreams on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Michy said her place as one of the highest-paid influencers was inspired by her desire for marketing and she is happy to be living the dream and cashing out big on what she loves to do.
I'm one of the highest-paid brand influencers in Ghana - Michy
Ghanaian musician and influencer Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known as Michy, has revealed that she's one of the highest-paid brand influencers in Ghana.
"I attended Wisconsin University and did marketing. I am using that. I am an influencer. I don’t want to brag but I am one of the highest-paid influencers on Instagram. I am not the bragging type and you will never know. But influencing is where I am applying the marketing," she said.
She also revealed her plans to become a politician.
Michy explained that "I have future goals, that's why I'm going to school now. I don't see myself doing music in my 40s or 50s. Hopefully, I can go into politics."
She went on to explain that she believes politics is the best job in Ghana right now. Michy said, "It gives you a certain status in society that opens doors, which might not be open otherwise. So, it's for the status and the chance to help others."
Michy, who used to date dancehall artist Shatta Wale, also expressed her interest in becoming a parliamentarian when she enters politics.
