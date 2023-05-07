ADVERTISEMENT
It will be a mistake for A-Plus to say he knows the bible more than me - Nigel Giase

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, has expressed displeasure for a comment made by entertainment pundit Kwame A-Plus saying he knows the bible more than him.

In a discussion on UTV's showbiz night, the two Prophet Nigel and A-plus in a back-forth argument on who's inclined with the scriptures, the latter mentioned that he is very well familiar with the bible than the prophet.

Nigel in reaction to the latter comment said he doubts the latter position of knowing the good books more than he does.

"I respect the different religions, the different orientations when it comes to spirituality but it will be a very big mistake for my brother Kwame to think he knows the bible than me"

Nigel Giase further mentioned that he was a hardened smoker at the age of 11 years, and described persons who engage in the act as sinners.

But the prophet also urged people to be empathetic and shy away from condemning others for their wrongs.

