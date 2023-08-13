John Dumelo will lose the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat again - Mr. Logic

Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, he submitted that he is not a fan of the actor John Dumelo and does not believe in his political ambitions.

He believes John Dumelo is boastful and overconfident of being the people's favorite and is only interested in parading as a member of parliament to prove a point.

Mr. Logic according to his research believes actor John Dumelo will lose the bid for the second time to his contender Lydia Alhassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was happy Fred Nuamah was contesting John Dumelo, He is boastful and overconfident, he feels to be the people's favorite and I wanted Fred to prove a point that the people can change. Fred's withdrawal makes me think he is not confident, however, I personally love Fred Nuamah to John Dumelo"