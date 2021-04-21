"This forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS)" the statement stated.

It continued that "the monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without Valid Authorisations, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008".

The letter quoted the act which says ‘except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act, A person shall not operate. A broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a Frequency authorization by the Authority’.

"As a result, forty-nine (49) channels have been identified to be operating without valid Authorizations from the Authority and is being shut down accordingly," the NCA announced in the letter released today, 24th April 2021.

This action comes in the wake of heightened calls by the general public on the regulators of the media space to sanitise the system and get rid of content that destroys public order and morality.

The calls follow the recent killing of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by some teenagers for alleged money rituals.

The incident which attracted widespread condemnation was attributed to adverts for money rituals on TV. The young suspects were said to have watched one of such adverts and got in touch with a Fetish Priest in the Volta Region to help them make money.

They are currently in Police Custody after they were denied bail on Tuesday by the Court to enable prosecutors to ascertain their correct ages which have been in contention since their arrest.

See the Press Release with the list of stations below.

NCA to shut down Kwaku Bonsam TV and 48 others Pulse Ghana