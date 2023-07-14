5 old Ghanaian TV shows that will get every Gen Z confused

These Ghanaian shows were the talk of the day, every scene was broken down giving that there were times where being caught meant you will have to be punished but that still gave us the chance to at least catch a glimpse of a few episodes.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and recount those series that were our everything back then.

Cantata

Sundays with Julie Ju was the only thing we got to enjoy because our mothers loved watching this musical. Cantata was an Akan Drama that was usually aired on GTV every Sunday. With the aim of teaching the audience a life lesson, the characters will break into singing, either wailing for the trouble they found themselves in or trying to win their lover over. The band was spot-on when it came to breaking into the short music intervals. Despite the poor production of the series *insert Cantata make-up looks* we still enjoyed the series.

2.Taxi Driver

If you were looking for a family series to watch back then, Taxi Driver was the family’s choice. The Tv series was a drama/comic series that was centered on a taxi driver and his relation and interactions with his passengers. The TV series Psalm Adjetefio, who is known as T.T, Master Richard, Aboagye, ”Pattington papa Nii Papafio”, David Dontoh, and interesting and funny characters.

The TV series aside from being funny also taught us that there was dignity in labor. Every episode had a hilarious storyline but had an educative side to it which was relatable to every Ghanaian. To sit in TT’s “Super Deluxe Taxi Car” you have to obey his rules at least.

And after every episode be sure to wait for the famous quote “Anyway if you need a taxi a dey here 24 hours a day,7 days in a week, 365 days in a year, see yah.”

3.Things We Do for Love

We all have done things for love, but you haven’t suffered like Pusher who loves Dede but couldn’t keep it in his pants and decided to play with other girlfriends. If you’ve had your parents meddle in your business especially your love life, then this Tv Series is for you. The TV series focused on a wide range of themes about the youth what they do at home, in school, and social vices that may lead them into trouble.

4.By the Fire Side

The storytelling series had tales being told by host, Grace Omabo about the many tales of an imaginary cunning spider, ‘Kwaku Ananse’.

With about 15 children sitting in a circle, Grace Omaboe, sometimes assisted by Uncle Roktot, told stories of the sly character of the spider while pointing out lessons on greed and lies.

5. Kye kye kule

