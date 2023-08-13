The beautiful union was celebrated in a heartwarming ceremony on August 12, 2023.
Actor Eddie Nartey ties the knot in plush ceremony
After the heartbreaking loss of his first wife, Vida Nartey, three years ago, actor, director, and producer, Eddie Nartey finds new joy as he ties the knot in a plush ceremony to his beautiful new bride Cathie
The colorful ceremony saw celebrity friends and industry colleagues grace the occasion in simple and elegant attires, the likes of James Gardiner, Bismarck the Joke, Peter Richie, and Foster Romanus who were also part of his groom’s men.
The actor seeks happiness on this new journey of matrimony after the devastation of losing his first wife Vida Ohenewaa Nartey on January 24, 2021.
Congratulations and well wishes have poured in for the newlywed couple as they journey into a shared path of love and companionship.
