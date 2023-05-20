ADVERTISEMENT
AMVCA 2023: Stars Poised for nominees night

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The big night for the African Viewer's Choice awards is here and all stars are hitting the red carpet with breathtaking outfits.

AMVCA 2023
AMVCA 2023

The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards will tonight, May 20 recognize all deserving talents who have for their works contributed to and impacted society through film.

Check out some of the exclusives photos of stars who hit the red carpet poised for the AMVCA

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana
LilyAfe
LilyAfe Pulse Ghana
Inidima Okojie
Inidima Okojie Pulse Ghana
Ini Edo
Ini Edo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Sandra Essien
Sandra Essien Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Tacha
Tacha Pulse Ghana
Tiannah
Tiannah Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
