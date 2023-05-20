The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards will tonight, May 20 recognize all deserving talents who have for their works contributed to and impacted society through film.
ADVERTISEMENT
AMVCA 2023: Stars Poised for nominees night
The big night for the African Viewer's Choice awards is here and all stars are hitting the red carpet with breathtaking outfits.
Recommended articles
Check out some of the exclusives photos of stars who hit the red carpet poised for the AMVCA
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh