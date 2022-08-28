RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Housemates storm beach-themed week 5 Saturday night party

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

For the fifth week's Saturday night party, dancers danced while lovers expectedly got all loved up.

BBNaija season 7 Saturday night party week 5 [bigbronaija]
Week five's Saturday night party, going by viewer reaction, was finally one for the books following weeks of dramatic parties.

Completely devoid of drama, presumably as the housemates think that they are all up for eviction, the party had a fair dose of dancing and kissing from the housemates in relationships and the single folks.

On nominations, Big Brother announced a fake nomination last week. While the housemates believe that the whole house is up for eviction, the week following their merger is a much deserved break from the high stress of competing against each other.

It's been an exciting week especially for the viewers as the merger has seen a majority of the 21 housemates clash severally.

