BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

Very much like the franchise, the show features contestants in an isolated house for 70- 90 days, competing for a humongous cash prize. Weekly, at least one housemate gets eliminated leading to the show’s finale.

Since 2006, Big Brother Naija has garnered thousands of young people between the ages of 21 - 35 yearly for a shot at the life changing experience.

So far, the show has produced six winners with its seventh set to be unveiled in a few weeks. Here is everything you need to know about the past winners of the Big Brother Naija reality show:

Biography of the Big Brother Naija Winners

Katung Aduwak

Pulse Nigeria

Katung Aduwak was the first winner of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show aired between March 5 and June 4, 2006. He was born on March 21, 1980, in Kaduna state, Nigeria. He hails from Zonkwa, Kaduna State, and is a scriptwriter, producer, and director.

After emerging as the winner of the reality TV show, Aduwak proceeded to New York to further his education at the Digital Film Academy, graduating with a directorial degree and going into filmmaking

Michael Ejeba Efe

Pulse Nigeria

Michael Ejeba also known as Efe, is a Nigerian singer, media personality, songwriter, and rapper. Efe was born on February 25, 1993, in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria.

He is the winner of Big Brother Naija season 2 also known as Big Brother Naija: See Gobbe. It was started on 22 January 2017 and comes to an end after 78 days.

Miracle Igbokwe

Miracle Igbokwe is a Nigerian pilot and model from Imo State who was born on February 17, 1995.

In 2018, He won season 3 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show which was broadcast on 28 January and ended on 22 April 2018. He was appointed by the Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha as the ambassador of education on the 30th of April 2018. he graduated from an aviation school in the United States in 2019

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen, and entrepreneur from Imo State. Eke hails from imo state to Lagos, Nigeria. She attended Egbu Girls Secondary School in Owerri and graduated from Imo State University in 2014.

Eke appeared as a vixen in the music video for Davido and Ichaba's single "Baby Mama". In 2019, Mercy Eke won season 4 of Big Brother Naija and became the first woman to win the reality show.

Laycon

Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba popularly known as Laycon, is a Nigerian Rapper, media personality, singer, and songwriter. Laycon was born on November, 8th, 1993 in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a native of Baluwen, Odeda, Ogun State.

In 2020, Laycon was declared the winner of the Big Brother Naija: Lockdown scoring a record 60% of the total votes cast, and went home with the ₦85 million grand prize.

Whitemoney

Pulse Nigeria