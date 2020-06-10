According to a news report by Peacefmonline.com ‘Miliki MiCool’ passed on Wednesday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Brother of the actress, Robert Chinery confirmed her demise, saying his late sister had taken ill for months but her condition worsened today and was rushed to the hospital but died upon arrival.

She is alleged to have died from high blood pressure and other health complications.

She was 54 and left behind two children.

Beatrice Chinery (Miliky MiCool) started acting on stage in 1993, but she shot to after starring in the TV sitcom, Kejetia.