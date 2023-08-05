ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis dies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

American actor Mark Margolis of Breaking Bad fame has died at the age of 83, his family has announced.

Margolis died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, his son, actor, and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, announced.

Margolis appeared in more than 100 TV programs and films, including Scarface and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Margolis received an Emmy nomination in 2012 for portraying Hector “Tio” Salamanca in “Breaking Bad.” Tio, a fan-favorite character, was a former cartel enforcer who communicated using a brass bell attached to his wheelchair. He later played Tio as a younger man, before he was in a wheelchair, in the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

The actor studied under legendary acting teacher Stella Adler in New York.

Best known for his portrayals as villains, Margolis in actuality was described as humorous and self-deprecating.

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, his son, and several grandchildren.

Bryan Cranston, who starred as Walter White in Breaking Bad, said he was “very saddened” as he led tributes on Instagram,

“Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark, and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.

