The actress was captured wearing a black ‘see-through’ mesh stocking, revealing her booty and thighs, and paired it with a white crop top, a pair of sneakers, sunglasses, and a GUCCI sling bag.
Fella Makafui trolled over inappropriate outfit at Wizkid’s concert
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Precious Fella Makafui, has been subjected to intense backlash after a viral video of her rocking an inappropriate outfit at the Wizkid Live concert at the Accra Sports Stadium went viral.
Fella was seen backstage on the event grounds, interacting with some industry colleagues when paparazzi swamped in to take shoots of her
The revealing video which has flooded social media was met with severe jabs and concerns from netizens who find it displeasing.
Some critics have given Fella’s dressing a ‘thumbs down’ adding that a married woman of her caliber shouldn’t be seen in such outfits.
