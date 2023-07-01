ADVERTISEMENT
Five Nollywood heavies join Oscars board

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Five Nollywood bigwigs have been selected to join the Oscars board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Richard Mofe Damijo

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, director CJ Obasi, producer Jade Osiberu, and writers Kunle Afolayan and Shola Dada, have all been selected based on their contributions to cinema

As members, they will now receive voting rights for The Oscars nominations and winners.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are awards for the artistic and technical merit of the film industry. They are presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

