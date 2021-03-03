According to Sheila Emefa, Frank Rajah tried on several occasions to lay her but she never gave him a chance.

“Honestly, Frank Rajah promised to help me get into acting,” she told Nkonsuohene in an interview. “But there was one thing Rajah wanted from me.”

“He wanted to sleep with me and kept bothering me with it,” she added.

This is not the first time an actress has come out to speak about sex for roles. A lot of newcomers have come out to tell their stories but nothing has been done about it.

Frank Rajah has directed movies like “Behind a Smile”, “Passion of the Soul”, “Beyonce: The President's Daughter”, “Heart of Men” and “Brenda on War Path”.

He has worked with top Ghanaian film stars like Yvonne Nelson, Van Vicker, Yvonne Okor, Nadia Buari, Kalsoume Sinare, Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Fritz Baffour and Ecow Smith Asante.