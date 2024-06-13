'Home Alone' movie house up for $5.25m sale

According to new reports, the famous home of Kevin McCallister’s hijinks in the beloved 1990 film Home Alone is now up for sale.
If you love the movie Home Alone, there's finally an opportunity to be home alone in the iconic Home Alone house. The only catch is that it may cost you a bit, but it's definitely worth it to live your dream.
Located in the suburban Chicago area, this iconic property in Winnetka is listed for $5.25 million, according to real estate agents Dawn McKenna and Katie Moor of Coldwell Banker Realty.
“We’re thrilled with the way this home captured everyone’s attention and hearts due to its well-deserved place in cinematic history and the timeless holiday memories it evokes,” McKenna and Moor shared with the Chicago Sun-Times.
The house, known for its role in the classic holiday movie, has undergone significant renovations and expansions since its last sale in 2012 for $1.58 million.
The Georgian-style brick house now boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and over 9,000 square feet (836 square metres) of living space. One of the notable upgrades includes a private movie theatre, perfect for watching Home Alone and reliving Kevin McCallister’s adventures.
The property also features a fully equipped gym and an indoor sports court complete with a basketball hoop, adding to the luxurious amenities that cater to modern lifestyles.
Home Alone tells the comedic story of 8-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind when his family travels to Europe for Christmas. Kevin creatively defends the house from two hapless burglars, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, using various booby traps, including the memorable paint cans swinging from a rope.
This home's listing has generated considerable attention, not only for its storied past but also for its extensive renovations that combine historical charm with contemporary luxury. The sale of this property represents a unique opportunity for potential buyers to own a piece of movie history while enjoying top-tier modern amenities.
As the sale process unfolds, fans of the film and prospective buyers alike are eager to see who will become the next owner of this legendary house.