I am a casanova by birth – Oboy Siki

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kumawood actor and comedian Oboy Siki has revealed that he is a casanova from birth.

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys
In an interview, the actor revealed that he likes women a lot and he finds no wrong in flirting with them.

“I am a womanizer by birth, and the movie industry also helped shaped my womanizing character,” he said.

The controversial actor's utterances have sparked conversations among many netizens on social media.

Many have been dazzled in disbelief at what such an 'old man' would be flirting with numerous women.

Oboy Siki has starred in many movies in the country, known for his funny, and comic acting style in movies. He has been seen acting alongside some well-known actors.

