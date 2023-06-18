Debunking rumors that Agya Koo was pushed over for him to shine, speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, the actor explained that never was he given a golden opportunity to rise but he worked his way through the top.
It was my time to shine - Lil Win reveals
Popular Kumawood actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win has indicated that his blossom in the film industry was his time to shine.
He believes actors that rose before him had their time to shine.
"No one can predict the future, it was my time. Agya Koo, Apostle John Prah, Mr. Beautiful all these legends rose before I did, it was my time.
"My very first movie 'Dakyen asem nti' was a hit, you can check the date. I used to share my takeaway cheque on set with the crew and share biscuits on set for everyone. I was that generous."
