The film that features John Dumelo, Lydia Forson, Senanu Gbedawo , David Dontoh, Adjetey Anang among others has been titled 'US IN BETWEEN" and it was inspired by true events leading up to Accra’s lockdown whiles capturing glimpses of what was also happening around the world.

Speaking at the private screening of the movie for some selected individuals over the weekend, Shirley, CEO of Sparrow Productions, said the movie is dedicated to the frontline workers as the storyline that left some viewers in tears, highlights the difficulties and risks taken by health workers amidst the pandemic.

Lydia Forson, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Safo, David Dontoh feature in US IN BETWEEN

"As it’s become almost a tradition with Sparrow, we had intentions to release a Christmas movie this year. However, by March we quickly realized a far more important story was developing.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) had just declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, and in Accra, there were so many stories unfolding about how we were going to deal with this deadly virus," Shirley said.

Gloria Sarfo, David Dontoh, Lydia Forson, Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh at the private screening of IN BETWEEN US

At the private screening attended by Lydia Forson, Gloria Sarfo and Oscar Provencal who also featured in the movie, the filmmaker added that " as Accra and Kumasi went into lockdown, we started making our film, recording unique human stories and the impact the pandemic was having on people’s lives and their loved ones".

Lydia Forson speaking about her role in the movie mentioned that the movie industry has been hardest hit by the Coronavirus because actors can't tell their stories with their masks on, however, it was important the events of the pandemic are chronicled so that in decades to come, people will have a feel of what happened.

According to Shirley, the romantic drama film which also captured the love story of a nurse who tested positive for the virus in the movie will be out very soon and details of how it can be watched by all will accordingly be communicated in due time.

Watch the trailer for 'US IN BETWEEN' below.