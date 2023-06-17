The actor posted his campaign ride on a motorbike in Assin Kushea, shouting the NDC slogan, ‘3y3 Zu’ ‘3y3 Za’.
John Dumelo spotted on Okada in Assin North campaigning for NDC
Actor cum Politician of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency John Setor Dumelo has been spotted on Okada in Assin North, campaigning for the party.
The NDC is seeking to retain the seat in a by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.
Party officials have been in the Constituency campaigning to have James Gyakye Quayson elected again as the Member of Parliament.
