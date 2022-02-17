Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

He disclosed in a tweet in which he mentioned Tyler Perry to partner him to get this done. "Hey @tylerperry let’s go half on a film studio in Ghana, I’ll get the land and you build the studio," he tweeted.

Micheal Blackson's tweet has since gone viral on Twitter as it has generated excitement for Ghanaian and African tweeps who are hopeful this initiative materializes. "Why not? 🇬🇭. Ghana the Center of the world," a Twitter user, @boakyewaa_n, wrote.

"You guys should do this for us" another Twitter user, @Cobby_Ing_Jnr added with @stoNNy_driLLZ saying that "my respect for this man just increased. Proper year of return advocate @MichaelBlackson @tylerperry".

The tweet at the time of this publication has crossed 2900 retweets with hundreds of comments.

However, Tyler Perry, whose notification should be buzzing by now, is yet to respond. In 2019, the multiple Oscars winning producer celebrated the grand opening of his 330 acres studio based in Atlanta.

Tyler Perry Studios is the largest film production studio in the United States and established Perry as the first African-American to outright own a major film production studio.

The State of the art edifice scattered at its location has also become a tourist site for many. With this in mind, fans believe any Tyler Perry project in Africa, in collaboration with Micheal Blackson, will be a massive project.