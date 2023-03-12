Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards takes place tonight

The 95th Academy Awards will kick off today, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony and Hollywood’s most glittering stars and awards hopefuls will take their walk down the red carpet to find out who’s taking home the night’s biggest prize.