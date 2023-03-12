The ceremony is set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time and the first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host.
Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards takes place tonight
The 95th Academy Awards will kick off today, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony and Hollywood’s most glittering stars and awards hopefuls will take their walk down the red carpet to find out who’s taking home the night’s biggest prize.
Some of the stars presenting awards on the night include Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver. They join a previously announced group including Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen. A third wave was announced Thursday: Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, and John Travolta.
The broadcast will be live on ABC and can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTube, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV.
