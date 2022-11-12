Put me up on billboard while I'm alive - Fred Amugi

“Well, one wish I would love to have for my 74th birthday is to see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador. I wouldn’t want to die before I’m mounted on billboards when I wouldn’t see what corporate Ghana did for me,”.

“So, corporate Ghana, here I am, I’m prepared to be a brand ambassador for your products. Use me while I’m alive, not when I’m dead and gone,” he said in the video.

Fred Amugi is one of the prominent faces in the Ghanaian movie industry. He rose to prominence for his role in the 1985 television series “Opinto”.

He is most noted for his roles in Judgement Day, Holby City, Beasts of No Nation, and The Cursed Ones.