The 2019 remake of The Lion King action movie written by Jeff Nathanson, is an American photorealistic computer- animated musical film directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

The story talks about a young cub named Simba (Donald Glover) idolizes his father, King Mufasa [James Earl Jones] and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival.

Scar [Chiwetel Ejiofor], who is the king's brother and former heir to the throne has his plans of overthrowing his brother and ascending the throne. Scar executes his plans and succeeded in becoming the King of Pride Rock and rules with iron paws. He sends his nephew away, who later returns home to take his throne.

The remake of Lion King movie compared to the old one shows some changes. The voice-over cast of the old one have been replaced with new people, most who are American celebrities including Beyonce.

The remake also delved deeper into the story, that is the feud between the two brothers which has been well highlighted in the 2019 version, as it tells us why Scar envied his brother. Scar in a scene told Sarabi [Alfre Woodard], the king's wife how she rejected him for his brother. Scar desired Sarabi, even though Mufasa was the one betrothed to her and I have discovered that Scar should have been banished from the Pride lands years ago.

The remake had photorealistic animals compared to the old version. The animals in the remake really looked real. Indeed, technology has really advanced. The setting was on a different level, the forest looked real with the animals in it. There was a little bit of sarcasm in the remake. The woodpecker, Zazu [John Oliver] was one interesting and sarcastic character in the remake. He was the King's adviser and gave daily reports of kingdom to the king . The young cubs saw him as annoying.

To be concise, The new Lion King movie has the same storyline as the old one, however, with some modern touches that makes its visuals very powerful that brings the story to life and its amazing soundtrack, with Beyonce’s vocals, cannot be ignored.

By: Nhyira Anyamesem