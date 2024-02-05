Here is a list of 6 Ghanaian artists that can shake up the Grammy stage

Burna Boy’s performance was introduced by South African comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. He was also accompanied by instrumentalists and dancers attired in indigenous African clothing and ornaments.

The singer’s setlist included ‘On Form’, ‘City Boy’, and ‘Sittin on Top of the World’. For that last song, he was joined by US rapper 21 Savage and R&B singer Brandy.

As the global music landscape continues to celebrate diversity and talent from around the world, Ghanaian musicians have increasingly gained recognition for their unique sound and artistic prowess.

While the Grammy Awards have been a pinnacle for international recognition, here are five Ghanaian artists who have the potential to shake up the Grammy stage:

Sarkodie

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie, often hailed as Africa's rap icon, seamlessly blends traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary rap. His lyrical prowess and international collaborations have carved a niche for him on the global stage. A Grammy performance by Sarkodie would undoubtedly showcase the lyrical genius that has made him a household name.

Efya

Pulse Ghana

Efya, Ghana's soulful enchantress, has captivated audiences with her velvety voice and genre-defying sound. Her ability to seamlessly navigate various musical styles positions her as a versatile force. A Grammy spotlight on Efya would undoubtedly highlight the depth and versatility of Ghanaian vocal artistry.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy, a maestro in the realm of Dancehall and Reggae, has effortlessly bridged the gap between local and international acclaim. With his infectious beats and socially conscious lyrics, Stonebwoy's magnetic stage presence could undoubtedly electrify the Grammy audience, bringing the spirit of Ghana to the forefront.

Wiyaala

Pulse Ghana

Wiyaala, often hailed as the "Lioness of Africa," brings a unique blend of Afro-pop and traditional Ghanaian sounds. Her powerful voice and fearless approach to her craft make her a strong contender for a Grammy nod, reflecting the rich diversity of Ghanaian music.

Samini

Pulse Ghana

Samini's enduring presence in the Reggae and Dancehall genres has solidified him as a Ghanaian music icon. His soulful tunes and socially relevant messages could resonate with Grammy voters, earning him a spot on the esteemed stage.

Black Sherif

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana