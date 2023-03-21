ADVERTISEMENT
‘A time to speak and a time for silence’ - Davido announces album in first comment after son’s death

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian megastar Davido has finally made his official return to social media and to the Nigerian music space with the announcement of his highly anticipated album ‘Timeless’.

Davido, in his official statement, talked about his new album "Timeless", which is set to hit the market on March 31, 2023.

Davido posted an announcement video in which he touched on the process that has led up to the album and the events that he has experienced in the past year.

He also thanked everyone who showed him love and support while he was away. The Afrobeat singer disclosed that all the messages, gifts, and concerts are thrown in his name; none is lost on him, and he truly appreciates them all.

Davido also touched on the fact that there's a place for everything, time to laugh, dance, grieve, heal, speak and stay silent.

"There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Pre-save link in bio"

The album is titled 'Timeless' and it will be Davido's fourth album since he released his debut album 'Omo Baba Olowo' in 2013.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
