Afro Nation trends as organisers end concert abruptly

Seeing an electrifying performance on day one from both international and local artistes including American rapper Meek Mill, Nigerian singers P Square, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, and Ghanaian artistes Gyakie and Kuami Eugene, performance was halted on day 2 over alleged crowd control issues at the main entrance.

Pulse Ghana

Eddie Khadhi one of the MCs of the event announced that the event had to end since police personnel and management were struggling to control the crowd trying to breach security protocol and gain entrance into the event ground.

“The night was sold out but we have had a lot of selfish people decide that they are going to turn up anyway. For whatever reason, they wanted to rush the door and at this point, it has gotten too much for the police and security that we have got over there.

“It doesn’t matter what is going on, if any of you guys leave this place in a body bag, that will be on us and that is what we don’t want to happen. So at this point, whether you hate me or love me, I want you to understand the reason why we have to end this show is for your safety,” he explained.