After you blow, pray for sense too - Medikal tells new artistes

The “How Much” rapper was making one of his regular random tweets when he made this submission.
Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife musician Medikal has advised young talents to pray for sense when they hit the limelight.
Pulse Ghana
According to the former AMG Business label signee, it is significant for new discoveries to apply sense when they see the limelight.
“After you blow, pray for sense too,” he tweeted.
Often times, a lot of new talents lose their mojo when they are overwhelmed by fame.
A lot of them become one-time hitmakers as a result of some actions that could have been prevented by common sense.
This happens in the Ghana music industry – most especially to the new talents.
