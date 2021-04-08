RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

After you blow, pray for sense too - Medikal tells new artistes

Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife musician Medikal has advised young talents to pray for sense when they hit the limelight.

Medikal and Sarkodie

Pulse Ghana

The “How Much” rapper was making one of his regular random tweets when he made this submission.

According to the former AMG Business label signee, it is significant for new discoveries to apply sense when they see the limelight.

“After you blow, pray for sense too,” he tweeted.

Often times, a lot of new talents lose their mojo when they are overwhelmed by fame.

A lot of them become one-time hitmakers as a result of some actions that could have been prevented by common sense.

This happens in the Ghana music industry – most especially to the new talents.

