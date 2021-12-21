Beenie Man describes Stonebwoy as ‘music genius’

He stated: “When it comes to music, Stonebwoy is a genius and I respect him for that. He’s an artist who has always put himself in a place where people can know to say yeah, this is Ghana.”

He further said Stonebwoy has established himself and has gained recognition in Ghana.

According to him, Stonbwoy has ‘become one of the biggest artists of this city.’

“When it comes to dancehall music in Ghana, Stonebwoy is always there. He is coming from the streets of this city and he’s made himself something of this city and he’s become one of the biggest artists of this city,” he concluded.