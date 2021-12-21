The ‘Girls Dem Sugar’ hitmaker in an interview with Jay Foley on Prime Morning show on Joy Prime disclosed that he respects Stonebwoy for being a musical genius. He said Stonebwoy puts Ghana on wherever he goes.
Beenie Man describes Stonebwoy as ‘music genius’
Jamaican dancehall legend Beenie Man has described Ghana’s Stonebwoy as a ‘music genius’.
He stated: “When it comes to music, Stonebwoy is a genius and I respect him for that. He’s an artist who has always put himself in a place where people can know to say yeah, this is Ghana.”
He further said Stonebwoy has established himself and has gained recognition in Ghana.
According to him, Stonbwoy has ‘become one of the biggest artists of this city.’
“When it comes to dancehall music in Ghana, Stonebwoy is always there. He is coming from the streets of this city and he’s made himself something of this city and he’s become one of the biggest artists of this city,” he concluded.
Beenie Man has been in Ghana since Monday. He arrived in Ghana to perform at Stonebwoy’s 5th edition of Bhim Concert scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Centre.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh