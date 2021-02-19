Big Jay makes his big entry in the music scene with this drill sensation about hustle and zeal to make it in life.

‘Block Holder’ speaks to the everyday hustler to make use of their time and not be reluctant.

Shot in Miami - Florida, the visuals show both artists i.e. Big jay and Medikal having the best time of their lives in a happy mood.

Been the CEO of Global Play Music, the Big Jay brand is centred at marketing music across the globe irrespective of language or culture. They believe that the right investment and promotion will get our music on the global stage.

Production credit to Unkle Beat.