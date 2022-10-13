Black Sherif hosts listening party for his debut album; screens ‘45’ music video

The event witnessed many industry players throng the venue. The names are not limited to Bola Ray, Big Ivy and CJ Biggerman. Several renowned media houses, as well as bloggers, were there to capture the moment.

The 20-year-old has been lauded for the 14-track project which had no features except for his already released Second Sermon Remix which had mentor and collaborator, Burna Boy on it.

On Wednesday evening, the Road Boys Association (RBA) convened a section of fans and music enthusiasts at East Legon in Accra for an exclusive screening of the first video off the newly released project.

‘45’, the third song on the Konongo-born star’s album was is the first song aside from Second Sermon Remix to have a video ready.

The event was preceded by Blacko providing insight into the rationale behind some of the songs on the project coupled with answers to questions from the audience.

After this, the video was premiered to the elation of viewers.

The blockbuster video saw a sinister Blacko from a rehab centre, leading a bank heist where his gang held hostages with firearms in hand.

He is accosted in the end by the police, a subsequent explosion of his vehicle and but surprisingly re-emerges from the blazing vehicle.

The confrontational song signifies fortification and perseverance and fulfilling one’s purpose despite adversities.

The video, shot by accomplished Nigerian director, TG Omori is one of rebellion and strife.

Black Sherif revealed that it took less than three days on set to get the visual shot.