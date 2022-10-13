RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif hosts listening party for his debut album; screens ‘45’ music video

Dorcas Agambila

Black Sherif gave his fans a sneak peek of what to expect as far as visuals of his median album is concerned.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Award nominee on October 6, released ‘The Villain I Never Was’, his debut album since hitting the limelight.

Read Also

The event witnessed many industry players throng the venue. The names are not limited to Bola Ray, Big Ivy and CJ Biggerman. Several renowned media houses, as well as bloggers, were there to capture the moment.

The 20-year-old has been lauded for the 14-track project which had no features except for his already released Second Sermon Remix which had mentor and collaborator, Burna Boy on it.

On Wednesday evening, the Road Boys Association (RBA) convened a section of fans and music enthusiasts at East Legon in Accra for an exclusive screening of the first video off the newly released project.

‘45’, the third song on the Konongo-born star’s album was is the first song aside from Second Sermon Remix to have a video ready.

The event was preceded by Blacko providing insight into the rationale behind some of the songs on the project coupled with answers to questions from the audience.

After this, the video was premiered to the elation of viewers.

The blockbuster video saw a sinister Blacko from a rehab centre, leading a bank heist where his gang held hostages with firearms in hand.

He is accosted in the end by the police, a subsequent explosion of his vehicle and but surprisingly re-emerges from the blazing vehicle.

The confrontational song signifies fortification and perseverance and fulfilling one’s purpose despite adversities.

The video, shot by accomplished Nigerian director, TG Omori is one of rebellion and strife.

Black Sherif revealed that it took less than three days on set to get the visual shot.

The song was produced by Jae5 and the video premiered on YouTube at 16:00 GMT today.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Black Sherif

Black Sherif takes over Ghana’s Apple Music, dislodges Nigerian artistes from Top 10

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif

'F**lish people' - Shatta Wale responds to Bulldog and others comparing him to Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s debut album surpasses 70 million streams on Audiomack in less than 24 hours

Mzbel

Mzbel releases teaser for upcoming single ‘Asibolanga’