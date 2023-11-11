ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif inks brand deal with Infinix

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has recently inked a noteworthy ambassadorial agreement with Infinix smartphones.

This partnership marks Black Sherif's emergence as the brand's new face, succeeding the renowned music icon Shatta Wale.

Infinix's decision to collaborate with the rapper is a strategic move aimed at aligning the smartphone brand with the artist's youthful and vibrant image.

Notably, this represents Black Sherif's initial endorsement deal following his achievement of the 'Best International Flow' accolade at this year's BET awards.

His latest track, "Oh No," has swiftly gained global popularity, and his spirited and dynamic performances have endeared him to fans worldwide.

