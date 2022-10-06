Black Sherif’s debut album surpasses 70 million streams on Audiomack in less than 24 hours

Following the successful release of the 14-tracked album which features the African Giant, Burna Boy on track 14, ‘Second Sermon Remix’, fans and music lovers have shown their appreciation for the rapper’s album.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release has surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.

‘Oil In My Head‘, ‘The Homeless Song‘, ‘45‘ and ‘Konongo Zongo‘ has also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.

'THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS' album Pulse Ghana

The much-anticipated maiden album titled 'The Villian I Never Was' was released midnight on October 6, 2022 and has already topped trends across Ghanaian social media platforms.

The 14-track album features his monster hits 'Second Sermon' remix which features Burna Boy, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja released a few weeks ago ahead of the album.

The new entries include 'The Homeless Song', 'Oil In My Head', '45', 'Prey Da Youngsta', 'Sad Boys Don't Fold', 'Konongo Zongo', 'Wasremwn', 'We Up', 'Toxic Love', 'Don't Forget Me', and 'Oh Paradise'.

Music lovers have already given high ratings to Blacko's project which they believe sums up his life story and struggle in his hometown Konongo, and how he rose from a small community to become a Ghanaian music star.